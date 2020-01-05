The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Bradford Layton House


1958 - 2019
Bradford Layton House Obituary
Bradford "Brad" Layton House, 61, beloved father, son, and brother passed away at his home on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2019, in Chesapeake, VA. Brad was born on Sept. 29, 1958, in Fayetteville, NC. He graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1976 and VA Tech in 1981. Brad was noted for his kindness and for his love for the VA Tech Hokies. Brad was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Christopher House. He is survived by his wife, Linda House; two daughters, Amanda and Melinda House; father and stepmother, Layton and Joanne House; mother and stepfather, Kathleen and Linwood Parker; grandson, Nicholas Lombardi, Jr.; stepbrother and wife, Noel and Amy Bird; and stepsister and husband, Julie and Matt Morgan. A service in celebration of his life will be held on Sat., Jan. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Old Donation Episcopal Church, 4449 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in memory of Brad House to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
