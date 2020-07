Bradley Neil Meier, 68, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 6, 2020.Born in Illinois, he honorably served in the United States Navy. He retired from DMV and from the City of Chesapeake Sheriff's Department after 20 years of employment.The memorial service will be held at The Shelter Christian Church on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: