Brandon J. Turner, Chesapeake, 32, "Buddy" passed away on 12/15/19 in Norfolk VA. Brandon was born in Norfolk, Virginia. He was the OWNER of On Time Pressure Washer and Surface Cleaner. He was also employed as a Driver at the International Longshoreman Association Local 1248. "Buddy" as he was affectionally called leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Javon, Christian, Kylen; his mother, Janina and Melvin Sattlefield; his father, Percy Turner; four sisters, Isis (Yanique), T'Keyah, Shaniqua: Candace; two brothers, Elijah and Jonathan; his grandfather Daniel Brown; A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Evora Hunter; Great Grandparents, Edward and Catherine Hunt; Paternal Grandparents, Corine and Percy Turner. A funeral will be held Saturday 12/21/19 at 11:00am in Little Grove Baptist Church, Suffolk. Steele-Bullock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Visitation will begin Friday from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Family and friends will assemble for the processional to the church in Portsmouth by 10:30am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 20, 2019