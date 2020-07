Brandon Troy Jenkins, 56, of Chesapeake, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 3, 2020.Brandon was born in Pensacola, FL and was a 1982 graduate of Kellam High School. He worked for 30 years at Huntington Ingalls Industries, most recently as a Manager of Design Engineering. He loved the beach, traveling, playing football, grilling, and working in his yard.Brandon is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Madison and Ashley, and son, Matthew. Pappy's girls, Parker and Amelia. His parents, Danny and Barbara Jenkins. His brothers, Justin (Lori) and Patrick (Kylie) Jenkins. And a host of extended family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com