1/1
Brenda A. Morris Bush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda A. Morris Bush, 70, peacefully passed away on March 31, 2020, in Norfolk General Hospital. She was born on July 25, 1949 in New London, Connecticut. Much of her youth and adult life was spent in Brooklyn, New York. Her studies led her to pursue a career in education, where she was a beloved catholic elementary school teacher. In later years, she briefly taught in the Mobile County public school system. Rounding out her career in Virginia Beach, Virginia, she began teaching high school Spanish for a short period of time.

She was a devoted wife, a nurturing, caring and loving mother and grandmother. Above all, a very peaceful, kind, and gentle soul. For those whose path she encountered, she was regarded as pure love and light - special.

She is survived by her loving husband, Henry L. Bush, four offspring and one granddaughter - Kisha Bush, Tasha Bush, Eric Bush, David Bush, and Nyrah A. (granddaughter) - all of Virginia Beach, Virginia, as well as her siblings - Endia Sealey (South Carolina), Cynthia Morris and Dwight Morris (Newport News), and a host of relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved