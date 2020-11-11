Brenda A. Morris Bush, 70, peacefully passed away on March 31, 2020, in Norfolk General Hospital. She was born on July 25, 1949 in New London, Connecticut. Much of her youth and adult life was spent in Brooklyn, New York. Her studies led her to pursue a career in education, where she was a beloved catholic elementary school teacher. In later years, she briefly taught in the Mobile County public school system. Rounding out her career in Virginia Beach, Virginia, she began teaching high school Spanish for a short period of time.



She was a devoted wife, a nurturing, caring and loving mother and grandmother. Above all, a very peaceful, kind, and gentle soul. For those whose path she encountered, she was regarded as pure love and light - special.



She is survived by her loving husband, Henry L. Bush, four offspring and one granddaughter - Kisha Bush, Tasha Bush, Eric Bush, David Bush, and Nyrah A. (granddaughter) - all of Virginia Beach, Virginia, as well as her siblings - Endia Sealey (South Carolina), Cynthia Morris and Dwight Morris (Newport News), and a host of relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store