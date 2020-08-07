Brenda B. Hampton of Virginia Beach, VA, went to her heavenly home on July 31, 2020.



She was born in Jacksonville, FL on September 2, 1953, and graduated from Kellam High School. She married Emmitt Hampton on August 7, 1982, then went on to receive her nursing degree from Bee County College.



After a long nursing career she owned and operated a successful paint and wallpapering business named Covers Galore. Brenda was also an active member of the Virginia Beach Sail and Power Squadron for many years.



She is survived by her husband Emmitt Hampton, her three children, Tina (Pete) Moore of Sellersburg, IN; Nathan (Laura) Sorey of Virginia Beach, VA; Ryan (Abigail) Hampton of Louisville, KY, and her grandchildren Michael, Raechel, Aidan, Aaron and Silas.



Brenda will be interred at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA at a later date.



