1/2
Brenda B. Hampton
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda B. Hampton of Virginia Beach, VA, went to her heavenly home on July 31, 2020.

She was born in Jacksonville, FL on September 2, 1953, and graduated from Kellam High School. She married Emmitt Hampton on August 7, 1982, then went on to receive her nursing degree from Bee County College.

After a long nursing career she owned and operated a successful paint and wallpapering business named Covers Galore. Brenda was also an active member of the Virginia Beach Sail and Power Squadron for many years.

She is survived by her husband Emmitt Hampton, her three children, Tina (Pete) Moore of Sellersburg, IN; Nathan (Laura) Sorey of Virginia Beach, VA; Ryan (Abigail) Hampton of Louisville, KY, and her grandchildren Michael, Raechel, Aidan, Aaron and Silas.

Brenda will be interred at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
4445 Corporation Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-312-9700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved