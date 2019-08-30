|
Brenda Bottoms Neister, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away August 25, 2019.
Born in Virginia, she was a longtime member and former Secretary of Princess Anne Plaza Baptist Church. She was an extremely devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Bottoms, Sr., and Ella Mae Harris Bottoms and two sisters, Elsie Tate and Mildred Clarke. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 60 years, Don Neister; two daughters, Donna Neister and Diane Neister; grandchildren, Dustin Yates and Zachary Yates; sisters, Nan Brooks and Cecile Dowell; and a brother, Harold Bottoms, Jr.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 30, 2019