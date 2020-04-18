The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Hladik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda C. Hladik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda C. Hladik Obituary
Brenda C. Hladik, 74, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on April 13, 2020.

Born in West Virginia, she leaves behind her companion, Joseph Hill; her daughter, Sherry Uson; two sons, James Hladik, Jr. and wife, Patti, and Edward Ratel and wife, Alison; grandchildren, James L. Hladik, Brenda Hladik, Tina Hladik, James Hladik, III, Leticia Hladik, Jennifer Hladik, Jewel Uson, Samantha Neff Gabriel Uson, and Haley Ratel and great-grandchildren, Josiah Winstead, Liana Harris, Hudson Hill, Addisyn Ratel, and Tyson Uson.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -