Brenda C. Hladik, 74, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on April 13, 2020.
Born in West Virginia, she leaves behind her companion, Joseph Hill; her daughter, Sherry Uson; two sons, James Hladik, Jr. and wife, Patti, and Edward Ratel and wife, Alison; grandchildren, James L. Hladik, Brenda Hladik, Tina Hladik, James Hladik, III, Leticia Hladik, Jennifer Hladik, Jewel Uson, Samantha Neff Gabriel Uson, and Haley Ratel and great-grandchildren, Josiah Winstead, Liana Harris, Hudson Hill, Addisyn Ratel, and Tyson Uson.
Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2020