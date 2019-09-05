The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Brenda Carol Onley Obituary
Brenda Carol Onley passed away from a long battle of ovarian cancer on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Lloyd Onley and brother, Eddie Onley. Left to cherish her memory is her best friend and life friend Joyce; her mother, Ella Wright; closest and dearest friends, Linda, Johnette, Donna and Holly; her softball coach and very dear friend, Marilyn Burgess; The Brenda and Dennis Baker family as well as numerous friends she considered her extended family. Last but not least her two cherished dogs, Coco and Chloe.

Brenda was a proud owner and employee of Kempsville Building Materials for over 39 years. She was passionate about the Washington Redskins, playing softball and playing golf with friends. Brenda was an accomplished softball player and was inducted into the Tidewater Virginia Amateur Softball Association and the United States Specialty Sports Association Hall of Fame. During her years playing softball, she played for the Travelers from 1972 to 1988. Brenda also loved playing golf even taking her clubs with her on vacations. Her favorite round of golf would include Joyce, Whit and Deb.

She will always be remembered for her endless kindness, wonderful sense of humor and her extreme generosity.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers her family is requesting donations be made to , P O Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or stjude.org/donate. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019
