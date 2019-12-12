|
Pastor Brenda Drewitt-Broadhurst, 61 passed away December 3, 2019. She was married to the late Elder Albert Broadhurst and was the founder and pastor of True Vine Church of Deliverance in Norfolk, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Pamela Pelham (Michael) and Brenda Bostic (Kendrick) as well as other relatives and friends. A homegoing celebration will be held, 11am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019