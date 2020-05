Or Copy this URL to Share

"Bren Bren" 70yrs of Laigh Rd. passed May 13, 2020. Visitation today 12-3PM Fisher/ Effingham St.Memorial Service later date in Baltimore, MD. www.fisherfuneral.com

