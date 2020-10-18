Brenda Gayle Wilson Swanner, 76, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on October 8, 2020. Brenda was born in Magnolia, North Carolina to the late Homa H. Wilson and Melva B. Wilson.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, William J. Swanner, III; her daughter Karen S. Schanck and husband Hillery R. Schanck; her son J. Todd Swanner and wife Heather R. Swanner; her grandchildren: Carley E. Schanck, Carter R. Schanck, Michael T. Swanner, and Taylor R. Swanner; her brother Keith H. Wilson and wife Chris Wilson; her sister-in-law Becky Farwell and husband George Farwell; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Brenda was a devoted, dedicated, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and had many interests. Brenda was an incredible lady and was loved by many, especially by her husband Billy. She loved spending time in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and enjoyed their friends there.
Brenda graduated from Cradock High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, and from Portsmouth General Hospital Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. Brenda worked as an RN at Portsmouth General Hospital, then for many years as an RN at Virginia Beach General Hospital, and as a Surgical Coordinator at the time of her retirement.
A private celebration of her life will be held in November. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to CHKD or to a charity of your choice
.