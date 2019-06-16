|
Brenda H. Jones
Brenda Hines Jones entered Heaven dancing on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 61.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she was a lover of God and her community, a love keenly evident when she was able to minister to others through worshipful dance.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother Arnold and Betty Hines.
She is survived by her son, John Singleton Jones; brother, Jerry M. Hines; and grandchildren, Gianna Lynn Jones (mother, Jessica Wayne) and Logan James Brayboy (mother, Brittany Brayboy).
A celebration of Brendaâ€™s life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at All Generations Church, 28 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019