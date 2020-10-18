Brenda Jean Stancil, 74, "The Duck Lady" passed away peacefully and was lifted up to heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 14, 2020, with her family by her side. Brenda was born and raised in Norfolk to the late Kenneth & Doris Westman; and called Hampton Roads home for the majority of her life. Brenda retired early from a custodian position at the Virginia Marine Science Museum to care for her husband, Charles Reed Stancil who passed in 1997.
Brenda had a servant's heart which was immeasurable when it came to "her calling" of feeding the cardinals, mourning doves, mallards, Muscovy ducks, or any feathered friend. No matter the weather, how she felt, or what was happening she always made sure her feeders were full on her porch and the trunk of her car had a big tub of cracked corn and seed ready for her visits to her favorite lakes and ponds.
She will be missed dearly by her family, many friends, her neighbors at the Cottages of Great Bridge where she called home for many years, and all whose lives she touched. Those that knew her saw how generous and joyful she was to all; she was exceedingly kind and was always able to find something to talk about with anyone she met. Her trademark crocs of every color (especially her bright yellow ones) along with her wild and crazy, not your typical grandma clothes, and music choices always made people take a second look and then almost always, put a smile on their face.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Phillip Stancil & wife Jianbo and Lisa Lewis & husband Lee; sister, Sherry Evans; brother, Kenneth Westman; and three grandchildren, June Stancil and Gwendolyn and Grace Lewis.
Brenda will be cremated per her wishes and her service private; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA /Animal Shelter.
The family would like to thank the care providers of Freda Gordon Hospice Care, especially Tee, for all their support and love.
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away (Revelations 21:4)
