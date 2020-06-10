Brenda Jones
Brenda Laverne Jones, 60, of the 6200 block of Hereford Drive in Fort Worth, Texas passed away May 29, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, she resided in Chesapeake for the majority of her life before relocating to Fort Worth in 2015. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lee Hunt, Sr.; mother, Frances Alston-Hunt and brother, Edward Lee Hunt, Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Anthony Lamont Jones; daughter, Ashunta Oletha Murphy (Jamar); sisters, Pearl Oldham (John)Elva Hunt Stukes (David, Sr.), Michelle Scales (Edward); five grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held, 2pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Avenue. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
