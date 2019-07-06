The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
O.V. fishing Pier
Brenda Joy Wagner


1955 - 2019
Brenda Joy Wagner
Brenda J (Miller) Wagner, 64, passed away on July 1, 2019 with her family at her side after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer in Norfolk, VA. She was born on June 10, 1955 in Carlisle, PA. She was predeceased by her father, Earl â€œRoyâ€ Miller in 2005.

She is survived by her daughter Amy Huelquist and her two children; sister, Stacy Good (Rodney) of Bowmansville, PA; her wonderful mate Donnie Starke; her loyal dog Levi, and a love for all animals great and small.

Brenda has gained her wings; heaven has gained a true angel. Fly high may you rest in peace.

Please join her family for a celebration of Life at O.V. fishing Pier at 6:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019
