Brenda J (Miller) Wagner, 64, passed away on July 1, 2019 with her family at her side after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer in Norfolk, VA. She was born on June 10, 1955 in Carlisle, PA. She was predeceased by her father, Earl â€œRoyâ€ Miller in 2005.



She is survived by her daughter Amy Huelquist and her two children; sister, Stacy Good (Rodney) of Bowmansville, PA; her wonderful mate Donnie Starke; her loyal dog Levi, and a love for all animals great and small.



Brenda has gained her wings; heaven has gained a true angel. Fly high may you rest in peace.



Please join her family for a celebration of Life at O.V. fishing Pier at 6:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA.