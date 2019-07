Brenda J (Miller) Wagner, 64, passed away on July 1, 2019 with her family at her side after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer in Norfolk, VA. She was born on June 10, 1955 in Carlisle, PA. She was predeceased by her father, Earl “Roy” Miller in 2005.



She is survived by her daughter Amy Huelquist and her two children; sister, Stacy Good (Rodney) of Bowmansville, PA; her wonderful mate Donnie Starke; her loyal dog Levi, and a love for all animals great and small.



Brenda has gained her wings; heaven has gained a true angel. Fly high may you rest in peace.



Please join her family for a celebration of Life at O.V. fishing Pier at 6:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019