Brenda Lane Harcum, 69, passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Brenda was born in NC to the late Thomas and Annie Lane. She is also predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Van Eeckhoute. Brenda worked as a banker for over 42 years and later retired with BB & T. She began her career as a teller and moved up as Assistant VP in the HR department and was detrimental in a merger within the company. She loved traveling around the country with her family and hosting epic holiday dinners. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Harcum; daughter, Victoria Harcum; brother, Thomas Lane and wife, Phyllis and a brother-in-law, Don Van Eeckhoute.A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the funeral home with a reception to follow the service. Burial will follow the reception at 1:30pm at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The American Red Cross. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 7, 2019