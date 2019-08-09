Home

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Brenda Lawhorn, 68, passed away on November 28, 2018 at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Loudon County, Virginia.

She spent most of her life in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey and Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is the daughter of the late Martha Miles Kelly and Sam Kelley. She is survived by her children, son, David Lawhorn, daughter, Alicia Mundt and son, Derek Lawhorn; grandchildren, grandson, Evan Mundt, granddaughter, Noelle Mundt and granddaughter, Madison Mundt; and son and daughter in laws, Joel Mundt and Emily Schmid.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed by her family, friends and the numerous people she touched with her presence. Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia at 1:00 pm on August 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 9, 2019
