Brenda M. (McCabe) Haggart
1953 - 2020
Brenda M. McCabe Haggart, 66, passed away peacefully Friday morning with family by her side. She was born in Syracuse, NY on October 6th, 1953 to Robert and Helen McCabe. Brenda attended Corcoran High School and went on to work at Borders bookstore. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Haggart, a Syracuse Post-Standard columnist in 1997. Once retired, Brenda relocated to Chesapeake, VA and spent her time gardening, playing cards and bunco with neighbors and friends. She was an avid reader, and known for her wealth of knowledge on many subjects. She will be fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved her. The last published words by her late husband, Haggart, were "Bob loves Brenda forever", as do we also.

Brenda is survived by her daughters Sarah M. Sawyer and Rebecca M. Zhu (Wylie); step-daughter Mallory H. Haggart; siblings Robert McCabe (Carol), Thomas McCabe (Mary Jo), Mary McCabe-Bunyea, and Karen McCabe Smith; and seven grandchildren, Christopher, Noah, Audrey, Rebecca, Phoebe, Wylie and Titus, who all knew her as Gigi.

The family will receive friends at Oman Funeral Home on Thursday, from 2 pm until 3 pm with a celebration of life immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sentara Hospice (www.sentara.com) Express condolences to the family at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
