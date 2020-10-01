Passed away unexpectedly the morning of September 28th, 2020 while doing what she loved best: spending time with her friends and family on Chincoteague Island.
She was born in Newport, Rhode Island to Donald E. Spidle and Louise Rooney on March 28th, 1957. She relocated to Hampton Roads, which she considered her home, at the age of 4 and has resided throughout the area since that time. She was married to James T. Driggers, on May 9th, 1981 who was her partner in life through thick and thin. They had one daughter, Stephanie C. Driggers, who was their pride and joy from the moment they first laid eyes on her. She had one older brother, Gordon, who preceded her in passing and three younger sisters, Sandy, Susan, and Terri.
She worked her way through college prior to becoming a life-long Civil Servant working with the US Navy where she was recognized for both her knowledge and experience spanning a 40-year career. As a result, she will be greatly missed not only by her family but numerous colleagues as well.
Brenda was a truly remarkable woman who treated all with the respect they deserved regardless of any perceived shortcomings. She will assuredly be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to cross her path.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 3rd from 2 to 5 PM at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk VA 23518. There will be no funeral as her wishes were to be cremated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.