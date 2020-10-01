1/1
Brenda S. Driggers
1957 - 2020
Passed away unexpectedly the morning of September 28th, 2020 while doing what she loved best: spending time with her friends and family on Chincoteague Island.

She was born in Newport, Rhode Island to Donald E. Spidle and Louise Rooney on March 28th, 1957. She relocated to Hampton Roads, which she considered her home, at the age of 4 and has resided throughout the area since that time. She was married to James T. Driggers, on May 9th, 1981 who was her partner in life through thick and thin. They had one daughter, Stephanie C. Driggers, who was their pride and joy from the moment they first laid eyes on her. She had one older brother, Gordon, who preceded her in passing and three younger sisters, Sandy, Susan, and Terri.

She worked her way through college prior to becoming a life-long Civil Servant working with the US Navy where she was recognized for both her knowledge and experience spanning a 40-year career. As a result, she will be greatly missed not only by her family but numerous colleagues as well.

Brenda was a truly remarkable woman who treated all with the respect they deserved regardless of any perceived shortcomings. She will assuredly be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to cross her path.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 3rd from 2 to 5 PM at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk VA 23518. There will be no funeral as her wishes were to be cremated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 30, 2020
I met Brenda through working at CNRMA in N11 Civilian Manpower. She was always very cheerful, friendly, and very knowledgeable. Highly respected. My condolences to Jim, a long time shipmate and friend, Stephanie, co-workers and family. Taken too soon. May Brenda Rest in Peace. God Bless!!
Normsn Blackwell
September 30, 2020
I didn't have the pleasure of meeting her but she is a beautiful lady and had a good life with a loving family. Prayers.
sandy
Friend
September 30, 2020
Words cannot express our sorrow for your loss. Brenda was always such a sweet kind person and we always enjoyed her hospitality and delicious food. So very sorry for you and Stephanie. We are both here if you need us.
With our deepest condolences, Kenny and Donna
Kenny and Donna Lancaster
Friend
September 30, 2020
We are just so terribly sorry for your loss Jim and Stephanie.
Brad & Tammy Bobbitt
Served In Military Together
September 30, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Matthew Kaleda
September 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Katie Simpson
September 30, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Millie Smedley McHugh
September 30, 2020
My heart breaks for you Jim and Stephanie. She will miss by all who love and knew her. Fly high with the angels Brenda..
Susan Gray
Friend
