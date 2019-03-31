Brenda Bland, 70, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Kinston, NC, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Myrtle White. Brenda obtained her bachelorâ€™s degree in medical technology from ODU in 1978 and worked for several years as a medical technologist at DePaul Hospital, later supervising their Chemistry Department. Upon earning her masterâ€™s degree in education, Brenda taught special education & algebra at Great Bridge High School for 15 years, retiring in 2009.Brenda became a Navy wife in 1970 when she married Jack Bland. She often balanced a full-time career with the challenges of managing the home and raising the children while Jack was away on deployments. She was always creative and accomplished at painting, cross stitching, crocheting, gardening and knitting. In recent years she primarily enjoyed knitting and the friendships she made with the women at her local knitting group. She is survived by her husband, Jack Bland and their three children, Kellee Bland of Virginia Beach, Scott Bland (Sheila Mitchell) of Hillsborough, NC, and Brian Bland and wife, Stephanie of Virginia Beach, a sister, Charlotte LaPlante (Lloyd Levitt) of Lake Placid, NY, and two granddaughters, Ashleigh Bowman and Alyssa Bland, both of Virginia Beach. A private memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brendaâ€™s memory may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or online at www.nationalMSsociety.org. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary