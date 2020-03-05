The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Brenda Wilkerson Savage

Brenda Wilkerson Savage Obituary
Brenda Wilkerson Savage went to be with her Lord on March 4, 2020. She is the daughter of Marion K Wilkerson and the late Troy Maxwell Wilkerson.

She graduated from Kempsville High School and attended Radford University and graduated from Old Dominion University. She later full filled her accounting degree from Christopher Newport. Brenda served The Salvation Army for over 25 years retiring as an Internal Auditor.

Brenda grew up in a military family, which is where she found her love of travel.... from her cruise excursions and mini get-a-ways with great friends to family vacations at the beach and even a trip to Ireland with her mom. Brenda had such a contagious laugh that people around her couldn't help but laugh too.

Besides her mother she is survived by her husband Billy Ray Savage; daughters Shannon Taylor and Kelly Outlaw; grandchildren Morgan Taylor, Caitlin Outlaw, and Lauren Outlaw; Aunts Juanita Smiley, and Janice Irby-Snead; Uncles Don Wilkerson (Betty) and Robert Keegan.

A service celebrating the life of Brenda will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435 by Chaplain Cartwright. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends in the reception hall at the funeral home following the service.

Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 400 Bank Street. Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020
