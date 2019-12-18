|
Brendan Blane Lorson, "Jack," 80, was peacefully called to be with Our Lord while surrounded by his family on December 15, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on March 26, 1939 to the late Joseph L. and Essie C. Lorson, their sixth child of eleven.
Jack was a student of Holy Trinity Catholic School until he proudly enlisted to serve our nation with the United States Marine Corps for eight years. Upon his honorable military discharge, he furthered his education and worked through the ranks within the City of Norfolk, Department of Utilities, retiring as Assistant Superintendent of Water Distribution after 40 years of dedicated public service.
A life-long resident of Ocean View, devout usher of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3548, Jack, "Mr. OV," was loved by many and well known for his quick wit, dapper style and community involvement. His true daily joy of spoiling his granddogs, being a dad and PopPop, and always ensuring his wife knew that, "Joan, I love you more," will be greatly missed by all. PopPop, we love you to the moon and back!
Jack is preceded in death by three sisters Mary Yvonne Crevier, Agatha Jenkins, and Joyce Whitman; and five brothers Joseph Lorson, William Lorson, Basil Lorson, Douglas Lorson, and Cole Lorson.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 60 years, Joan Lynn Lorson; sons Blane Joseph Lorson (Kacey) and William Brian Lorson (Vicki); grandchildren Katie, Sydney, Keri, Brendan (Caitlin), Alexandra, and Kylie; great-grandchildren Beau and Kora; brothers Marc Lorson (Carol), and Martin Lorson (Linda); siblings-in-law Mava Lorson (Joseph), and Bill Campbell (Geri). He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and a loving group of friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel in Norfolk. On Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., Father James Glass will lead a celebration of life mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the team of dedicated caretakers and staff of the Sentara Heart Hospital for their unparalleled and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Food Bank. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019