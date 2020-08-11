1/2
Brent Kevin Sindelar
2020 - 2020
Brent Kevin Sindelar, aged 3 days, died in his parents' arms at Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters, Norfolk, VA on August 9, 2020. Brent fought a hard fight, he passed gently into the arms of Jesus.

Brent Kevin Sindelar is the son of Brian Sindelar and Kirstian Arthur. He was the answer to their prayers, as they waited patiently for his arrival. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by (paternal) grandparents, Timothy & Audrey Sindelar, Stephen & Jewel Arthur, (maternal) grandparents, Ervin & D'Ete Sindelar (paternal), great-grandparents, Gary Arthur (maternal), great-grandfather, Phillip Hunter (maternal) great-grandfather, Marlene & Jim Bickford (maternal) great-grandmother and great-grandfather. Bryan Guthrie, Jr., (paternal) uncle and godfather, Joshua Sindelar (paternal) uncle, Gabriel Sindelar (paternal) uncle, Abigail Sindelar (paternal) aunt, Liam Arthur (maternal) uncle. Preceded in death by Preston & Edell Wiggins (paternal) great-grandparents, Janet Arthur (maternal) great-grandmother, Kevin Lyons (paternal) uncle and Russell Brent Jackson (maternal) extended family member.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters (NICU) for the incredible care they gave to Brent Kevin. Special thanks to Dr. Brett Siegfried and Nurse Practitioner Barbara Frisinger for the love they showed our little Angel.

Love you forever Little Bun Bun, Mommy and Daddy. Gigi and Pop Pop will miss their little Punkin so much. We love you Lil Hoss, Opa & Oma.

A private service will be held to honor Brent Kevin on Friday, August 14, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 11, 2020.
