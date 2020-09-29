1/1
Brent W. Frye
1954 - 2020
Brent Wilson Frye, 65, of Virginia Beach, passed away on September 27th due to complications following a heart attack. He was born on December 14th, 1954 in Harrisonburg, Va. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Charles W. Frye, Jr. and Clara N. â€˜Polly' Frye and a great-nephew, Chad Frazier.

Brent is survived by his brother Bruce (Lydia) of Mechanicsville, an aunt, Elaine Liskey of Harrisonburg, nieces Terri Smith and Sherry Jo Boyer (Johnny), both of Keezletown, Clara Frye of Ashland, nephew Charles Frye of Aylett, great niece Allison Moon-Frye, and numerous cousins. Also left to cherish his memory is his devoted friend Mary â€˜Tottie' Mitchell of Norfolk.

Brent graduated from Princess Anne High School in Va. Beach where he played varsity football and basketball and Madison College (JMU) in Harrisonburg. He spent his entire adult life in Va. Beach and worked several different jobs, the last as a golf attendant for Va. Beach municipal golf courses. His one true passion was playing golf (he had four career holes-in-one) and most of his closest friends were fellow golfers.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday and Thursday, September 30th and October 1st from 6:00pm until 8:00 pm at the Lynnhaven Chapel of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, located at 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd., Va. Beach. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 2:00 pm at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, located at 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg. Due to the current pandemic, please wear a mask if you intend on attending either event. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Brent's name be made to Sentara Heart Fund, 6015 Poplar Hall Dr. Suite 308, Norfolk, Va. 23502.

The family would also like to extend appreciation to Dr. Morris, the nurses, and staff in the CICU unit at Norfolk Sentara Heart Hospital for their tireless devoted care given to Brent during his illness. In memory of Brent, please take a child out to a golf course and allow them to enjoy the game. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Eastlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
