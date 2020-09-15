1/
Brett Bryant
Brett Thomas Bryant passed away on September 7, 2020. He was an member of Deep Creek Baptist Church. He was predeceased by grandfathers, Leon Bryant and James Hardee.

He is survived by his parents, SuAnne and Kevin Bryant; sister, Brandi Bryant; brother, Brad Bryant, Brandon Bryant; grandmothers, Janice Bryant, Helen Hardee; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Deep Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.snellingsfunerlahome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deep Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
