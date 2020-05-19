Brian Clifton Myers, 47, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Brian was born in Richmond, VA on April 9, 1973, and was the son of Cecil Myers of Edenton, NC and the late Susan Lollar Myers. He thrived in the outdoors enjoying both bodyboarding and fishing. A true waterman, following in his father's footsteps, Brian loved traveling the globe chasing surf and sunshine. Brian held the Outer Banks of North Carolina dear, spending much of his youth entertaining world class waves! Exceptionally passionate about the friendships shared, he was forever smiling and was known by all as the "Life of the Party". His friends were his family, and he prided himself on all the good people he had connected with in this life, both near and far. In later years, Brian became a much decorated firefighter and emergency medical technician, selflessly serving the community as best he could. He was recognized by the Norfolk Fire Department as Paramedic of the Year in his first year of service. He will always be remembered for his enormous hugs, hilarious sense of humor, and his caring heart for all.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Jeffrey Myers of the Outer Banks.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Paddle Out will be held at the First Street Jetty in Virginia Beach at a later date this fall. Those arrangements when complete will be announced by the family.
Memorials may be sent to his father, Cecil Myers, 1209 Arrowhead Trail, Edenton, NC 27932.
The Myers and Lollar families wish to extend their sincere thanks to the entire community of Virginia Beach, to his extended family, and to his many friends; but mostly express their appreciation and praise to the Good Lord for gifting them Brian Clifton Myers, and the short time they had sharing his life.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 19, 2020.