Brian Emory Rose, 55, passed away April 26, 2019 in Virginia Beach. He was born in Virginia Beach and was a Brick Mason by trade. He loved being on the water and enjoyed surfing, fishing, crabbing and boating. Brian loved local genealogy and family history. He was a member of the Society of Lees of Virginia and a former member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He was responsible for the restoration and marking of over 27 Confederate graves at the historic Elmwood Cemetery in Norfolk, VA.Brian was preceded in death by his father Emory Lee Rose, Jr. Survivors include his mother Lillian Booker Rose, his brother Jeffrey Lee Rose, his daughter Elizabeth Ann Rose, three grandsons Kevin, Kyle, Justin and his longtime girlfriend and companion Rosemarie Arredondo Kidd.A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 30, 2019