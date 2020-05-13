Brian Eugene Hudgins, Loving husband and father, 54, of Moyock, NC, passed away on May 07, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born in Lancaster, PA and raised in the Hickory section of Chesapeake, VA., he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Audra Andrasen Hudgins. Their beloved son, Tyler Hudgins, his girlfriend Chelsea and their "Granddog" Hank. His wonderful parents, Ronald and Sherry Hudgins of Chesapeake, VA. His sister, Deanne Padgett, husband Johnny, Nephew Ryan and Niece Megan. Brenda Andrasen of Norfolk, VA. Teresa Andrasen Buster of Manhatten, Kansas, her children, Freehley, Sydney and Angel Moriah. Joey Andrasen of Manteo, NC his children Vada and Chloe. Daniel Andrasen, wife Krystal and children Jaxson and Angelina of Norfolk, VA, and a host of many cherished family members and friends.
A 1983 graduate from Great Bridge HS in Chesapeake, VA. A dedicated worker for over 30 years as an Electrician. He loved to surf, the Oakland Raiders and most of all fishing with his dad and his son.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation at www.TMCFunding.com. You may also Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.