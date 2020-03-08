The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Capt. Brian Francis Boyce

CAPT Brian Francis Boyce, USN (Ret.), 75, of Norfolk, died peacefully on February 22, 2020. He is survived by Pam, his wife of 51 years; children, Suzanne, John, and Tom; grandchildren, Jimmy, Ben, Dava, and Mairin; siblings Neil, Bobby, Mary Jane, Margaret Ann, and Barry.

Brian was a loving, supportive, and kind husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Respectful of all, he selflessly volunteered his time and talents to help others. He enjoyed golf, the outdoors, reading, travel, computer programming, duplicate bridge, and being the family handyman.

Upon graduation from the University of Notre Dame, Brian entered the U.S. Navy, serving 28 years. He commanded Amphibious Squadron FIVE, USS DUBUQUE (LPD 8), USS MOUNT VERNON (LSD 39), and SWOS Coronado. Post-retirement, he became a ship-handling instructor and expert witness and accident reconstruction specialist.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Friday, March 13, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
