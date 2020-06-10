Brian Franklin Hubbs
Brian Franklin Hubbs, 55, passed away June 6, 2020. He was born in Pekin, IL to the late, Howard Franklin Hubbs and Marcia Lou Eggena Hubbs. Besides his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Scott Hubbs. Brian proudly served his country in the US Navy, retiring after many years of faithful service. Following his Navy career, he obtained numerous degrees and started his own photography company. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time and had a love for music and arts, but most of all he loved his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Marcia Lou Hubbs; loving wife of 33 years, Anabella Hubbs, children, Kyle Hubbs (Kim), Stephanie Hubbs, Alyssa Hubbs and Connor Hubbs; brother, Kelly Hubbs (Cheri); niece, Brenna Hubbs and numerous other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 4pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake with a reception to follow. A private burial will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-7:30pm. Masks or facial coverings will be required to enter the building. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
