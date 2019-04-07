Brian Dennis of Great Bridge lost his battle with stomach cancer on 01Apr2019. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debbie Dennis, as well as two daughters and son-in-laws; Elise Dennis and Tinoy Sriratanakoul, and Katie and Jared Wilson. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Spring. Brian was a long time auto-enthusiast who collected classic cars and motorcycles. Brian worked in auto parts in Chesapeake, VA and previously in Anne Arundel County MD. Brian was a musician who played bass guitar, keyboard, and sang; most recently with the group Decibel. Brian had a passion for horses. He retrained off-track thoroughbreds for the last 10 years of his life. A celebration of life grave side service will be held Wednesday 10 April at 10AM at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 VA Beach Blvd, VA Beach. Gifts to the in lieu of flowers can be made in his name. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary