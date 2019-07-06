PORTSMOUTH- Brian James Cox, 35, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019. Brian touched the lives of all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his best friend and father, Victor Cox and the entire Cox family; his loving mother, Janis Harris Evancho and her family; an endless circle of friends; and his loyal dog and sidekick, Royce. Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Barbara Cox; and his maternal grandfather, Paul Harris.



Brian attended Western Branch High School and Tidewater Community College. Brianâ€™s hard work earned him the respect and recognition throughout the motorsport industry nationally. Brianâ€™s talent will live on through the many young, upcoming fabricators he mentored over the years. For his renowned work and knowledge, Brian was affectionately given the title â€œWizard Fabâ€.



Brian was a hard worker, spending many hours at Horsepower Solutions. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, doing things for others, hanging out with his family and friends, going to car races, and watching The Minnesota Vikings football games with his father.



Services will be held at Believers Church in Suffolk. The visitation will be this Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5-7 pm. A Celebration of Brianâ€™s Life will be at 3:00 pm on Monday afternoon. A graveside service will be held immediately following the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Brianâ€™s family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of kindness and generosity that has been shown throughout this week. The posts, cards, stories, phone calls, donations, and visits have helped the family deal with the loss of a life that ended too early. Brianâ€™s infectious smile will remain in our hearts forever. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019