Brian James Sanders, 48, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Virginia Beach to Wayne R. Sanders and Bonnie Grimstead Sanders. He was a Overhead Lineman for Mastec, Chesapeake.Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Bonnie G. Bergey and her husband, Terry; father, Wayne R. Sanders; daughter, Hali J. Sanders; siblings, Katie V. Russell and her husband, Scooter, Jesse T. Sanders, Cole Sanders; niece, Emma L. Peirce; numerous family members and friends.The family will receive friends Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1- 4pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mill Swamp Indian Horses 501(c)3 16 Dashiell Drive, Smithfield, VA 23430 or a charity of your choosing. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.