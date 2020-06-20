Remember me, O Jehovah, when you show favor toward your people. Take care of me with your acts of salvation. To the bereaved ones of Brian may you all be comforted by the God of peace. 2 Corinthias 1:3-4.
Brian James Sanders, 48, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Virginia Beach to Wayne R. Sanders and Bonnie Grimstead Sanders. He was a Overhead Lineman for Mastec, Chesapeake.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Bonnie G. Bergey and her husband, Terry; father, Wayne R. Sanders; daughter, Hali J. Sanders; siblings, Katie V. Russell and her husband, Scooter, Jesse T. Sanders, Cole Sanders; niece, Emma L. Peirce; numerous family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1- 4pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mill Swamp Indian Horses 501(c)3 16 Dashiell Drive, Smithfield, VA 23430 or a charity of your choosing. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 20, 2020.