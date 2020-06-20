Brian James Sanders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian James Sanders, 48, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Virginia Beach to Wayne R. Sanders and Bonnie Grimstead Sanders. He was a Overhead Lineman for Mastec, Chesapeake.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Bonnie G. Bergey and her husband, Terry; father, Wayne R. Sanders; daughter, Hali J. Sanders; siblings, Katie V. Russell and her husband, Scooter, Jesse T. Sanders, Cole Sanders; niece, Emma L. Peirce; numerous family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1- 4pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mill Swamp Indian Horses 501(c)3 16 Dashiell Drive, Smithfield, VA 23430 or a charity of your choosing. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Remember me, O Jehovah, when you show favor toward your people. Take care of me with your acts of salvation. To the bereaved ones of Brian may you all be comforted by the God of peace. 2 Corinthias 1:3-4.

Regards,
Claire Denise Augustine
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved