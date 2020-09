Brian John Aivalotis, 79, USN (ret.), long time resident of Aragona Village, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at 5:00 pm with a celebration of life at 7:00 pm at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local animal shelters or the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.familychoicefunerals.com