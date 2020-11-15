1/1
Brian Linton Matthews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Brian "Red" Matthews, 61, died November 12, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, he was the owner/operator of Midway Powder Coating and member of the Ambassador Club in Portsmouth.

Red is survived by his life partner, Debby Hutson; step-daughter, Kasey Burnette and husband Shawn; brother, J. Mark Matthews and wife Audrey; and two nieces, Katie Jones and husband Kirk and Kellie Matthews.

There will be a visitation at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved