PORTSMOUTH - Brian "Red" Matthews, 61, died November 12, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, he was the owner/operator of Midway Powder Coating and member of the Ambassador Club in Portsmouth.
Red is survived by his life partner, Debby Hutson; step-daughter, Kasey Burnette and husband Shawn; brother, J. Mark Matthews and wife Audrey; and two nieces, Katie Jones and husband Kirk and Kellie Matthews.
There will be a visitation at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com