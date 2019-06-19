Brian Michel Love



Brian Love, 33, died June 14, 2019. He was born in Webster, TX and was a dedicated Chief in the US Navy. Brian enjoyed spending time with his wife and son, and their 2 dogs, Roxie and Coco. He loved fishing, working out, collecting guns and off-roading. He was active in the Jeep community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He was an amazing husband, father and friend. In the 33 short years on this earth, he touched the hearts of many people. He was preceded in death by father, Tony Love (Deadwood TX), grandmother Helen Gay (Deadwood TX), Ron Cook (Humble TX).



Survived by loving wife of over 10 years, Andrea, son Colby (3), mother Brenda Cook (Kemah, TX), in-laws Rick and Kelly Sears (Broussard, LA), Grandmother Kay Cook (Humble TX), Aunts Pam Wellborn (Deadwood TX), Terry Smith (Fair Oaks, CA), Donna Hansen (Pasadena, TX) and a host of other friends that became family.



A celebration of life service will be held on Friday at 9:30 am at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake with a visitation immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following charities: Topless for TATAS, 4 Wheel 2 Heal, Fisher House Foundation, or Gary Sinise Foundation. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.



