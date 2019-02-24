|
|
Brian Montella 47, of the 700 block of Hecate Drive died February 20, 2019 at home. Brian graduated from Bloom High School in his home town of Chicago Heights, Ill. And was the son of the late Dennis and Patricia Kennedy Montella. He is survived by his daughter, Breâ€™Onna Montella; his twin brother, Brent Montella and his wife, Samantha; his sister, Tracy M. Boswell and her husband, Paul, all of Virginia Beach. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 6:00PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church by the Reverend Chuck Mosley, 685 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019