Brian Patrick Griffin, Born July 14, 1980 in Rahway, New Jersey passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 in Suffolk, Virginia. Prior to moving to Suffolk in 2002 Brian resided in Leonardo (Middletown), New Jersey. He was the son of Virginia M. Griffin and John Joseph Griffin, Jr. Brian graduated from Middletown High School South in 1999. He was employed as a veterinary assistant by Red Bank Animal Hospital. Brian was an amazing artist, poet, and writer. He enjoyed a wide variety of music from Marilyn Manson to Frank Sinatra. An avid reader, Brian was familiar with the Bible as he was with classic literature or Greek mythology. He thoroughly enjoyed the company of animals and babies. Both species responded in kind. Brian was passionate and sometimes humorously sarcastic and strong willed. A poem by Robert Frost reflects his individualityâ€¦, â€œTwo roads diverged in a wood, and I â€" I took the one less traveled by.â€ In addition to his mother, Brian is survived by his sisters, Amy Staupe and Kathleen Lilley; niece, Kirsten Lilley; nephews, Brendan Lilley, Cameron Staupe, and Cassius Harriet. Brian is also survived by an incredibly kind and supportive friend, Theodore Martin. A time to celebrate Brianâ€™s life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory in Suffolk, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be offered to the Suffolk Humane Society in Brianâ€™s name. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 25, 2019