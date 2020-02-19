The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Brian Paul Hock


1981 - 2020
BMC Brian Paul Hock, USN passed away Sunday, February 9th in Portsmouth, Virginia in the presence of his loving wife. Brian was born August 29th, 1981 to Shari Hock in Mattoon, Illinois. He was a graduate of Casey-Westfield High School in Casey, Illinois.

He served his country proudly as a Boatswain's Mate where his highest honor was being pinned Chief, September 16, 2016. Brian served honorably for 19 years and 8 months. Brian was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk when he met the love of his life and they were married May 3rd, 2014.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jessica, his son, Kaden and his two daughters, Taylee and Braelyn as well as his mother, Shari and his beloved aunts, uncle and cousins.

Brian was an amazing husband, father, leader and mentor. His memory lives on with his family, friends and shipmates.

Brian's service will be held Friday, February 21st, at 11am, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, Virginia 23322.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020
