Brian Roy Webber, 56, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1963 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his father, Joel Kern Webber.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Jean Webber; sister, Maureen Lynn Pelo; brother, Joel C. Webber; nieces, Morgan and Madison; and great niece, Emerson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019