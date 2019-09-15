|
Brian Scott Mann, age 52, of Virginia Beach, passed away on August 31, 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Over the past three and a half years he fought fearlessly and flaunted his sense of humor in the face of cancer on a daily basis.
In the words of his hero, Jim Valvano: "Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever." Brian lived this motto flawlessly.
He is survived by his wife, Dasa Mann and their two sons, Josh and Kyle, his sister Cindy Mann Greenert, her husband Craig and their two children Jordan and Carson, along with many extended family members.
Brian began his successes while at Princess Anne Middle School when he won city and state titles in wrestling. He set the record for the fastest pin (3 seconds) as a junior in high school and held a city record for shot put and discus. He played football throughout all of his middle school and high school years and was a dominating offensive lineman (left tackle) that was heavily recruited by numerous recognized universities.
Brian was a graduate of Green Run High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education from Old Dominion University and a Master's Degree in Special Education with an emphasis in Autism and Severe and Profound Disabilities from Hampton University.
In 1986, Brian began working in the world of concert security. By age 19, he was the Security Director at The Boathouse in Norfolk, VA overseeing some of the world's most famous artists and musical groups. He served in that capacity for a decade in addition to working numerous concert venues throughout the state.
After earning his education degree, Brian began teaching Special Education for Norfolk SECEP Autism Spectrum Program. He was awarded Teacher of the Year for the 1990-1991 school year; his first year as an education professional. He also taught Special Education at Lake Taylor and Maury High Schools. In 1997, Brian began his twenty-two years of dedicated service at Ocean Lakes High School where he served as a teacher and Department Chairman for Special Education, and a valued member of the Leadership Team. While teaching and leading at Ocean Lakes, Brian created an exemplary Work Experience Program for students with disabilities. He developed a functional curriculum for students with Intellectual Disabilities providing them with the skills they need to be independent. As a Department Chairman, Brian's efforts were often admired by colleagues in the division for establishing and sustaining an exceptional Special Education program. While at Ocean Lakes, Brian was designated a Distinguished Teacher and Exemplary Leader award. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors at Sugar Plum Bakery, supporting and promoting employees with disabilities.
As a professional educator, Brian was not only a beloved colleague and teacher but also a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew him. Brian combined creativity and enthusiasm in his teaching and leading. Brian was kind, confident, and capable, especially in stressful situations. The confidence he displayed calmed all around him. Brian had a refined sense of humor and an easy-going manner. He showed empathy, and he cared about you, your work, and your ideas.
Throughout his career in education, Brian remained optimistic and dedicated to his students. He had both passion and concern for students with special needs. Regardless of their capabilities or behavior, Brian respected and treated them as unique individuals with unique gifts. Brian always had a wonderful rapport with his students; they respected, admired, and loved him.
In the late 1990's through the mid 2000's, in his spare time, Brian was a little league football coach. In the words of his fellow coach, "Brian was the brains behind our team but never took credit. As he was prone to do in life- he was always putting others first." Brian taught respect for others and how to have fun whether they won or lost. He celebrated undefeated seasons and championships with the players, many of whom went on to play high school and college ball and would call Brian their hero.
In 1996, Brian was appointed the position of Security Director for the newly built Virginia Beach Amphitheater. He remained in that position until his passing, completing twenty-three seasons hosting some of the world's top notch entertainers. He was a revered leader that stepped out of the box of Security Director on a daily basis. He led the way in preparation for crowd control, staffing, training, communication and personalizing each event for the entertainers as well as for the staff members. He created a one-of-a-kind rapport with the band's security teams, all the while making the concert experience a magical one for each guest. Every supervisor and staff member looked to Brian as their leader, their role model, and their loved one. He created an atmosphere that has remained bar none and is the true Rockstar of the amphitheater.
Whether in education, sports, or concert security, Brian was one of the best in his profession. He touched the lives of so many and had the biggest heart. One of the most generous, selfless, kind, and caring people you'll ever meet. A true gentle giant but as tough as they come. His presence filled a room, his infectious smile, his hearty laugh could light up any face. He was so genuine and made every single person he talked to feel important. He somehow had the power to make us want to be a better person without even realizing it. He was a constitution of strength, a magnificent, beautiful soul who made the most of his time here and left an indelible mark on the world.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to LivOnFoundation.org.
LivOn has been instrumental in providing Brian with financial aid for cancer treatments for the past three plus years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019