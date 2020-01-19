The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brian Scott Pedigo Sr.

BRIAN SCOTT PEDIGO SR. Brian age 53, died on January 15, 2020 at the residence of his aunt. He was surrounded by his very special friend and angel, Carla Blechman. Brian is survived by his son, Brian Scott Pedigo, II (Stephanie); grandson, Kaleb Bryson Pedigo; his mother, Dora R. Kinzer and father, William O. Pedigo; his brothers, William O. Pedigo, Jr., Robert Allen Pedigo and Jeffrey Wayne Brown (Kim); and very special Aunt, Anita Diane MacBride; Aunt Deanna Phelps (Rich); Uncles Michael Kinzer (Claudia), Frank R. Kinzer and Phillip A. Kinzer (Evelyn) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Loving Funeral Home, 3225 Academy Ave. Portsmouth, VA from 6 PM to 7PM. Condolences may be made at www.lovingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
