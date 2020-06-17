Brian Timothy England, 47, of Central Square, NY departed this life unexpectedly on June 8, 2020.
Brian was born in Man, WV on May 31, 1973. Brian was the first of three sons born to Robert Eugene and Betty Carol England. Brian graduated from Indian River High School ('92) and was a member of the former Great Bridge Church of God in Chesapeake, VA. Brian also enjoyed a 23 year career in Logistics/Freight Forwarding, working for a number of Domestic and International Logistics companies.
Brian or "Tim" as his family and friends also called him, will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and a friend to many, but more than anything, a proud and dedicated father to his only daughter, Millie. He loved Millie and cherished every second of the 11 years they shared together. His proudest moment was the birth of his one and only Millie. He poured his heart and soul into his daughter and loved being a father and cherished being called Dad above all else. She was his pride and joy and he never missed an opportunity to tell you how proud he was of her or show you a beautiful picture of her.
He was also known as "Uncle Timmy" to his five nieces and nephews that he loved to spend time with while visiting or calling to talk on birthdays and holidays each year. His love and total commitment to his family and friends shined through in everything he did in his life and you always noticed it whether you were with him in person, phone call, text or video call. We will cherish all the memories we shared together and will miss him every day.
Left to celebrate his loving memory are his daughter, Mildred Oakley Louise England of Constantia, NY; his parents, Robert Eugene and Betty Carol England of Moyock, NC; his brothers, Robert Steven England and wife Kelly of Elgin, SC; Wesley Brett England and wife Regina of Suffolk, VA; and his five nieces and nephews, Chelsea Renee, Joshua Wayne, Corey Alexander, Natalie Shea, and Carlie Rose.
Brian's Funeral service will be held on June 19th at 2:00pm at Kingdom Life Ministries at 1280 Bells Mill Road, Chesapeake, VA immediately followed by his graveside service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens at 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting donations that will go towards the funeral costs. A "GoFundMe" page has been created at www.gofundme.com (Search Key: Brian "Tim" England Funeral Cost)
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.