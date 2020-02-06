|
Brian Villalon, 38 years, resided in Norfolk, Virginia passed away of natural causes in his home on January 29, 2020.
Brian had a brilliant mind and beautiful soul. He was an accomplished Graphic Designer and Artist. He graduated from the Virginia Commonwealth University and Kellam High School. His work history includes: owner of Studio Slang, freelance designer and art director, adjunct art professor at Tidewater Community College, and former designer at Grow. His artwork can be seen throughout Hampton Roads.
Brian is survived by his parents Andy and Nida Villalon, both retired and residing in the Philippines, his sister Marianne and brother-in-law Abe, his nephew AJ and niece Olivia, in Virginia Beach, and extended family and friends here in the US and the Philippines.
Grateful thanks to our family and friends for the prayers, thoughts, love and support at this difficult time.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 on Sunday, February 9, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020