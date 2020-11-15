On November 8, 2020 we lost our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, Brian Wayne Anderson, 61. He was a Virginia Beach resident of more than 50 years. Brian was born in New York City on February 16, 1959 and was the oldest of five children. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley G. Anderson.
He was both a graduate of Kempsville High School and Old Dominion University. Brian had a generous and friendly spirit that he shared with family, friends and strangers. Ever armed with newspapers, his inquisitive nature fostered caring and sharing matters of the mind, both serious and humorous. He led an unconventional life, was an avid reader, sports enthusiast, and a scholar in the world of finance. Brian was especially fond of his nieces and nephews.
Brian is survived by his wife, Connie; mother, Esther Anderson; brother, Greg J. Anderson; sister, Robbin D. Anderson; brother Mark D. Anderson; sister, Kimberley J. Lamkin. He is also survived by his nieces, Caitlin V. Holt, Toni M. Anderson and Maeghan E. Anderson; and his nephews Maxwell J. Lamkin and Luke A. Lamkin, as well as Gordon Lamkin, a very close family friend.
A funeral service will be held on November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Norfolk Virginia. A private graveside service will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia. in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Beach Library Foundation. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.