Bronia Zahler Drucker, at the age of 98, died peacefully in her beloved home on March 7, 2019. Her family and community mourn her passing. She is survived by her son Dr. Jacob Drucker, his wife, Linda (who was like her second daughter), her daughter Sheila Drucker and partner David Sonkin, her grandchildren, Kevin Drucker, Sophie and Clara Zimm and her great grandson Jordan Drucker . She was predeceased by her husband and the singular love of her life, Morris Drucker , her mother who died when Bronia was five years old, her sister Dora who left Poland before World War II, her beloved father and three siblings who perished in the Holocaust and her son in law Melvin Zimm. Bronia was born in the town of Podjace Poland, but spent the majority of her life in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a proud American and never took for granted the liberties and opportunities afforded by this country. She was a nurse whose expert skills and tenacity helped her survive the atrocities of WWII. She possessed a multitude of other skills, all performed to perfection, among which were: A talented seamstress and embroiderer; an amazing and generous Eastern European cook who never followed a recipe; and, an artist who could draw and paint almost anything. She was fluent in six languages: English, Yiddish, Russian, Hebrew, Polish and German. She loved helping immigrants acclimate to Tidewater and volunteered as an official interpreter for many years. She was a beautiful, classy, highly intelligent, optimistic, funny, empathetic and charitable woman and remained so up until the last days of her life. Her faith in God was unwavering.Most of all she was a devoted, self-sacrificing and proud wife, mother and grandmother who defined herself by the accomplishments of her family.Bronia was a memorable woman whose positive spirit, talents and basic warmth will be missed by the hundreds of people whose lives she touched. Her family was blessed to have her with them for so long. The family is forever indebted to Donna Reid, Vicky Haskins, Gwendolyn Brown and Judy Sarmiento - who not only took excellent care of Bronia for many years - but who also treated her with the dignity and compassion that she so richly deserved. Bronia loved all of them. A funeral will be held Monday, March 11, at 11:00 A.M. in Congregation Beth El, 422 Shirley Ave., Norfolk. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tree of Life Section. The family will sit shiva Monday and Tuesday from 6:00 to 9 pm. at 723 Baldwin Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517, with services at 7:00P.M..Donations may be made to her second home â€" Congregation Beth El â€" c/o The Morris and Bronia Drucker Memorial Fund, 422 Shirley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may also be sent to the family through hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary