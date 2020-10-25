Brooks peacefully passed on October 6th, 2020, surrounded by love at home. He was 65.



Brooks accomplished his 3 main Life goals: the enduring legacy of Brooks Landscaping, remarrying the love of his life, Robin and having a (modified) Live Wake. Brooks used his motto of "Flow and Sensitivity" to infuse his life with beauty, passion and a vivacious zest for life. His creative genius generated landmark possibilities with generosity and respect.



Brooks is survived by his wife, Robin ("â€¦love is stronger than death"); his son, Jason; his two sisters, Troy & Holly; and his many other family members & friends. His dream for Brooks Landscaping will continue with Gail, Shannon, Scott, and his dogs Dakota & River.



The Family and Brooks Landscaping thank all who have expressed their love and awesome stories. The family will be holding a private ceremony. Brooks Landscaping will hold a separate memorial at a later date.



