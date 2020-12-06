1/
Bruce A. Gardner
Bruce A. Gardner, 65, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. He is predeceased by his mother, Jane Perry; stepfather, Alvah Perry and his brother, Michael (Tony) Gardner.

He was loved by so many in the Oak Ridge Community and served as mascot at Forest Glen High School and Lakeland high fiving the football players as they came off the field. He worked at Tidewater Occupational Center for over twenty years in Suffolk, VA. He loved Elvis, WWE, and Dr. Pepper.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Shelia Dailey, and husband Alonzo Dailey; niece, Casey Gardner; nephew, Michael Gardner, and wife Kristen Gardner; nephew, Joseph Gardner and many great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11 AM in the Radiant Life Ministries, 100 Kilby Shores Dr. Suffolk, VA with Pastor Don Milner and Pastor Daniel Campbell officiating. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at www.RWBakerFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Radiant Life Ministries
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
