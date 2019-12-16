Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Norfolk, VA
Bruce C. Shackelford Sr.

Bruce C. Shackelford Sr. Obituary
Bruce C. Shackelford, Sr. of Norfolk, 84, died December 10, 2019.

Born in Washington, D.C. and a resident of Hampton Roads for most of his life. He was the son of the late James and Elizabeth Shackelford. He served in the US Army in the 101st Airborne. He was a past Grand Commander for the order of Alhambra Padul Caravan #69 and a past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council #367.

He enjoyed traveling with friends and family; he worked in the heating and air business before his retirement.

Bruce was preceded in death by his wife Jean Shackelford and is survived by his daughter Lydia "Twinkie" Talman (Herbert), son Bruce "Dinkie" Shackelford, Jr. , daughters Nancy "Beanie" Murray and Linda "Tassie" Martin, his sister Evelyn McGrattan; 6 grandchildren, Kyle, Joey, Sydney, Lyndsey, Morgan, Taelor, 2 great grandchildren, Brayden and Dylan and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Norfolk on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoiliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 16, 2019
